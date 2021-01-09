Crime

Passing motorist finds body of slain man near a Tarrant County road, authorities say

The body of a 38-year-old man who had been slain was found Saturday near a road in unincorporated Tarrant County, authorities said.

A passing motorist discovered the victim about 8 a.m. in the 5700 block of Teague Road, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the victim’s name on Saturday night, and neither it nor the sheriff’s office released the cause of the man’s death.

Authorities had not reported on Saturday night the arrest of an assailant. Investigators were collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service