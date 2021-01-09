Passing motorist finds body of slain man near a Tarrant County road, authorities say

The body of a 38-year-old man who had been slain was found Saturday near a road in unincorporated Tarrant County, authorities said.

A passing motorist discovered the victim about 8 a.m. in the 5700 block of Teague Road, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the victim’s name on Saturday night, and neither it nor the sheriff’s office released the cause of the man’s death.

Authorities had not reported on Saturday night the arrest of an assailant. Investigators were collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.