Police seek 17-year-old suspect in killing of girl during southwest Fort Worth fight

Police on Friday released the name of a teenager who they said was a suspect in the killing last week of a girl in southwest Fort Worth.

Andrew Newman, 17, is wanted on suspicion of murder in the Dec. 30 killing, Fort Worth police said. He was not in custody Friday afternoon.

Sherrell Whittley, 14, of Crowley, was shot in the head and died after a fight broke out and assailants fired shots in the Wedgwood neighborhood of Fort Worth, police have said.

Whittley was shot in the 4300 block of Welch Avenue, near Trail Lake Drive. She died at a hospital.

The fight may have included minors and adults and multiple people may have fired shots, police said.

Anyone with information about Newman’s location should cal 817-507-9219, police said.