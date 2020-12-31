14-year-old killed in shooting during street fight in Fort Worth neighborhood

A 14-year-old girl was killed after a fight broke out and shots were fired Wednesday night in the streets of the Wedgwood neighborhood of Fort Worth, according to police.

Sherrell Whittley, of Crowley, was shot at an intersection in the 5800 block of Trail Lake Drive and transported in a private vehicle to a local hospital, where she died, according to police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said a large fight that possibly included minors and adults broke out in the southwest Fort Worth neighborhood around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and shots were fired, possibly by multiple people. No other injuries were reported.

Fort Worth’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Police had not announced any arrests as of Thursday.