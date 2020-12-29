Man missed as he fired at his brother in Fort Worth house, hit another man, police say

A man in a fight on Tuesday with his brother pulled out a gun and fired two shots at his sibling, missed and hit a third man inside a northwest Fort Worth house, police said.

The victim was shot about 1:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Azle Avenue, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.

The victim was shot in his upper arm and back. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital, and his injuries are not life-threatening, a MedStar spokesman said.

The suspect left the house immediately after the shooting and was not in custody Tuesday afternoon, police said.