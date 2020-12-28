Man shot in leg in east Fort Worth, hospitalized in stable condition, police say

A man was shot in the leg Monday afternoon in east Fort Worth, police said.

Police responded to a shooting call at about 4:49 p.m. and found that a man had been shot in the 4400 block of Virginia Lane in the Meadowbrook neighborhood, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said. Originally, the man’s girlfriend thought he was shot in the stomach as well, but found only a gunshot wound on his thigh.

He was transported to a local hospital with a broken femur and is in stable condition.

Police said the man was not being cooperative with officers and the incident is still under investigation. Police have not yet identified a suspect.