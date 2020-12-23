For Dallas-Fort Worth holiday travelers, some things are worth the risk as COVID rages

For Grant DeGuchi, Christmas wouldn’t be the same if he couldn’t spend it with his fiancee’s parents.

That’s why the pandemic didn’t stop the couple from taking a flight out of DFW International Airport on Wednesday morning to Indiana for their yearly holiday visit. DeGuchi lives in Dallas so it’s important that at least once a year they can see his fiancee’s parents.

“We just can’t miss it,” DeGuchi said. “If we don’t go up there now, we don’t know when we’re going to go up there.”

The coronavirus pandemic put a pause on air travel, but the holiday season has proved to be the reason for people to get back on a plane, even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

The TSA has screened more than 4 million people the past four days, accounting for the busiest stretch of travel since the pandemic began in March, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration. This is still down about 60%, compared to the same four days last year.

Overall, an estimated 84.5 million people — about one of every four Americans — is expected to hit the road or take to the skies from Dec. 23-Jan. 3, according to AAA. A DFW International Airport spokesperson did not immediately provide data on the number of people passing through the airport.

DFW was largely empty from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, but started to pick up with more activity around 10 a.m., but not with nearly the amount of people who usually travel during the holiday season. Lines for check-in were short and there was plenty of space to social distance.

The record-breaking number of hospitalizations in North Texas has White House officials speaking of the need to get COVID-19 under control in the state. Dallas and Tarrant counties each reported more than 1,000 patients hospitalized with coronavirus for the first time on Monday.

“Texans right now have to change their behavior. We have to stop the spread within Texas. You can see what’s happening in Dallas. You can see what’s happening across Texas,” White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Deborah Birx told WFAA-TV on Tuesday.

“I know it’s tough in the holiday season, we are asking people to make sacrifices, we are asking you to make sacrifices until we can get your beloved grandparents, aunts, and parents vaccinated.”

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley has previously advised that during this holiday season people make the best decision for their families, whether it is staying home and having no gatherings or doing one safely.

Tarrant County Public Health has advised that Christmas activities should be practiced with masks, social distancing, and be limited to households or social bubbles.

For people like DeGuchi and his fiancee, seeing their loved ones is worth the risk. They’ve also done only essential activities like grocery shopping for the last two weeks as a way to stay safe for the trip.

DeGuchi said the enforcement of the mask-wearing at the airport and on the plane assures him that it’s OK to be traveling right now.

“We feel it’s safe and, you know, we can’t miss Christmas,” he said.

While seeing loved ones is driving people to air travel, Fort Worth resident Jose Perez said he couldn’t miss out on cheap round-trip plane tickets. He took off to New Jersey for only $45 on Wednesday. He plans to spend time with his siblings and his mother.

“I know we’re in the middle of a pandemic, but it’s important to spend time with your loved ones when you can,” Perez said.