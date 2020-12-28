Mother, two young children killed Monday in Springtown car crash, officials say

A 25-year-old mother and her two children died in a car crash Monday in Springtown, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A mother and her two children were killed after a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Springtown on Monday afternoon, Texas officials said.

The names have not been released pending notification of relatives, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers press release. Officials did confirm that the mother was 25 years old and she was with her 7-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl.

The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when a 2007 Ford Edge was traveling east on State Highway 199 behind a 2017 GMC pickup, according to the press release.

The mother, who was in the Ford, couldn’t control her speed and struck the pickup on its rear as it was slowly turning left onto Park View Court, the release stated. This caused the Ford to spin clockwise into the westbound lane of traffic where it was struck by a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup.

The collision killed the mother and her children. The driver of the Ford F-150, 72-year-old Beauford Basped, Jr., of Kennedale, was taken to a Fort Worth area hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported in the fatal wreck.