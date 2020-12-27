Man, 24, killed in overnight Arlington crash with suspected drunk driver, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed in a crash on an Arlington highway around 1:55 a.m. Sunday with a vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver, police said.

A 24-year-old man whose vehicle became disabled on an Arlington highway in the early morning hours of Sunday was killed when another vehicle, driven by a suspected drunk driver, struck him, authorities said.

The victim was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Diego Antonio Caudillo-Perez, of Weatherford. Four other people involved in the crash were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Christopher Kelly, 43, was arrested after Arlington police conducted an investigation into the crash, the department said. The man, whose identity wasn’t released, was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Officers responded to the crash in the 200 block of South State Highway 260 around 1:55 a.m. Sunday, police said. Investigators determined a vehicle occupied by two people, including the victim, was involved in an initial crash that caused it to become disabled in southbound lanes of traffic. Caudillo-Perez, the driver, removed his seat belt to get out of the vehicle.

A second vehicle with three people inside then hit the vehicle, police said.

Caudillo-Perez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the department.

Police didn’t immediately respond to an email on Sunday asking if the department will be releasing the identity of the suspect or if he stopped after the crash.