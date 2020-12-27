Bonnell’s restaurant in Fort Worth on break until Jan. 5 after a COVID-19 exposure

Chef Jon Bonnell. often the spokesman for city restaurateurs and a leader in serving low-cost family meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, will keep his namesake Bonnell’s Restaurant dark until Jan. 5 due to an exposure to the virus, he posted late Saturday on Facebook.

Waters Restaurant, his downtown seafood concept, remains open along with his Buffalo Bros. restaurants.

Bonnell’s will be dark New Year’s Eve, traditionally one of the busiest nights in the restaurant business but less so this year with more patrons expected to dine at home.

Bonnell described only “a confirmed exposure” to someone with COVID-19.

“I apologize for any inconvenience, but health and safety must come first,” he wrote.

Neighbor’s House Grocery is also taking a break through Jan. 4, and smaller restaurants such as Burleson Brunch House and the LuluPops by Lina shop have gone dark for a few days and reopened.

Revised CDC guidelines have more impact on restaurant staffing. Now, workers must quarantine if they spent a total of 15 minutes during a day in “close contact” within 6 feet of anyone reporting a positive COVID-19 test.

That change has led to more restaurant workers quarantining and more slow service as the restaurants that remain open are shorthanded.