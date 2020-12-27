Dallas-Fort Worth could see snowflakes on New Year’s Eve, weather service says

The Dallas-Fort Worth region could see some snow mixed with rain on New Year’s Eve, according to the National Weather Service. If there’s any measurable snow, it would be the first official snow in DFW this year. National Weather Service in Fort Worth

Those living in the Dallas-Fort Worth region could see some falling snowflakes on the last day of 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front is expected to move through the area some time Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing with it a strong chance of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday night, meteorologist Steve Fano told the Star-Telegram over the phone. The cooler air should hang over the region into New Year’s Eve on Thursday, Fano said, as an upper level disturbance develops in the atmosphere. That should create light precipitation, possibly including snow.

Fano said he believes the conditions will make it likely the region will see snowflakes on Thursday. But it seems there’s a low likelihood any will accumulate, he said.

If there is any measurable snowfall on Thursday, it would be the first official snow in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2020, getting in just under the wire.

“North Texas could see some snow,” Fano said. “We’re not anticipating any kind of travel impacts or anything like that, but you may see some snowflakes around on Thursday mixed with the rain.”

The high on Thursday is expected to be well above freezing, around 42 degrees, according to the weather service forecast. Though it will be cold enough in the air to produce snow, Fano said, it may not be cold enough on the ground for falling snow to stick.

There’s a chance for rain on multiple other days this week, the forecast shows. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Monday after midnight, and then a 50 percent chance on Tuesday and a strong possibility of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday night.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues during the day Wednesday and into the night, according to the forecast.

It’s expected to be sunny on New Year’s Day, with a high near 50.