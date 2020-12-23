Fort Worth
Suspected burglar shot in the leg in west Fort Worth neighborhood, police say
A man was shot in the leg Wednesday morning after police say he may have been trying to break into vehicles in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.
The man was taken to a local hospital, but his condition was not available.
A second man was taken into custody in the incident.
Patrol officers responded to the shooting call shortly before 3:30 a.m. at Alamo Ave. and Brunswick St. in west Fort Worth.
A caller reported that he could see more than two men fighting in the neighborhood, according to a police call log.
When they arrived, Fort Worth police found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
