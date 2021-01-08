Fort Worth woman sentenced to prison for tasing, robbing 71-year-old woman in Burleson

A 21-year-old Fort Worth woman has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for tasing and robbing a 71-year-old woman in a Burleson parking lot in 2019.

The woman stole the victim’s purse and used a credit card to buy $360 worth of merchandise, including a 32-inch television and cigarettes, according to officials with the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Nakayla Wright, 21, was sentenced on Dec. 30 after entering a guilty plea on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Jason Simmons, 38, of Arlington, and Traci Cahill, 41, of Benbrook, also were arrested in the case and they are awaiting trials.

“For those of you who think it is open season on our elder population, I assure you it is not,” said Lori Varnell, a Tarrant County assistant district attorney, in a Friday news release. Varnell launched the department’s elder financial fraud unit in 2017. “You will be prosecuted, and these types of attacks will not be tolerated. Targeting vulnerable citizens of Tarrant County will make you a target for prosecution.”

The robbery occurred about 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2019, at a Burleson shopping center parking lot.

The 71-year-old woman drove to the parking lot, and was walking to the passenger side door to let her 5-year-old granddaughter out of the vehicle, according to Burleson police.

At some point, two women approached her.

Wright tased the 71-year-old woman’s back several times, and the victim dropped to the ground in pain.

The victim’s purse, which contained cash, five blank checks, identification and one credit card, was forcibly taken from her, Burleson police said.