Woman tied 78-year-old to chair, set kitchen on fire in Kaufman County, authorities say

A search was underway Wednesday for a woman who is accused of tying a 78-year-old woman to a chair and setting the victim’s home on fire during a robbery in Kaufman County.

A Crandall firefighter and a good Samaritan who was flagged down by neighbors of the victim rescued the woman on Oct. 15 during the attempted capital murder, according to news reports.

Texas Rangers and investigators with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office released a composite drawing of the suspect on Tuesday in hope that someone would recognize her and contact authorities.

The suspect faces charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery and arson causing serious bodily injury to an elderly person.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the 4500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 148 in rural Kaufman County between Talty and Crandall. Crandall is about 60 miles east of Fort Worth.

The 78-year-old woman answered her door and found the suspect brandishing a pistol at her, according to officials with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect forced her way into the house, demanded money and tied the elderly woman to a chair as she rummaged through the home.

At some point, the suspect set fire to the kitchen, leaving the 78-year-old woman tied to a chair.

The elderly woman was rescued and taken by a helicopter ambulance to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where she remains hospitalized.

Authorities described the suspect as a heavy-set woman with strawberry hair who was wearing gold-rimmed glasses and a black hooded jacket.

Anyone with information should contact Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Investigator J. Weisbruch at 972-932-9735 or the Texas Rangers at 214-861-2370. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522.