Man injured in Fort Worth shooting; woman reports her child’s father was shot, authorities say

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in south Fort Worth on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers responded about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday to the 4000 block of Mansfield Highway, police said, where a woman was reporting her child’s father was shot. The caller reportedly stated her son’s father was shot in his side.

A man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a MedStar spokesman.

About 30 units responded to the reported shooting, according to a police call log.

Police were still on the scene as of 2 p.m. and further information on the incident wasn’t immediately available.