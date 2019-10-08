Allen man raised fake gun before he was killed by Carrollton police, authorities say

SHARE COPY LINK

An Allen man was shot and killed over the weekend by Carrollton police when he picked up and raised a fake gun, Carrollton police said Monday.

On Monday, Carrollton police identified the man as 33-year-old Christoper Massey, who had no previous contacts with local authorities before the shooting on Saturday.

The Carrollton officer who fired the fatal shot was placed on paid administrative leave. Carrollton officials did not identify the officer, who has been on the Carrollton police force for more than four years.

An internal investigation is underway.

The incident was recorded on the officer’s body camera, but Carrollton police had not released the video as of Tuesday.

The shooting case and video from the officer’s body camera will be forwarded to the Denton County District Attorney’s Office for consideration.

Carrollton police responded about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a call of an armed man passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of RaceTrac, 1716 W. Frankford Road in Carrollton.

A witness told arriving Carrollton officers that the man was holding what he believed to be a revolver in his lap. Police saw the man in a car with the doors closed and the windows rolled up.

Carrollton officers attempted to make contact with the man using a police squad car public address system, but he did not respond.

A group of Carrollton officers protected by ballistic shied approached the car and saw the handgun in the man’s lap.

When officers tried to open the car door, the man woke up. Carrollton officers commanded the man to put his hands up and get out of the car. Initially, the man complied, police said.

But seconds later, the man reached down, picked up and raised the gun, which officers later determined was fake, Carrollton police said. A Carrollton officer fired his weapon.

Immediately, the man was treated at the scene by Carrollton police and members of Carrollton fire rescue, then taken to Medical City Plano, where he was pronounced dead.