Fort Worth
Cat rescued, 20 people displaced in Fort Worth apartment complex fire
A cat was rescued and 20 people were displaced late Sunday in an apartment fire that caused major damage to a building, fire officials said.
No injuries were reported in the fire at the Dixon at Stonegate in the 2400 block of Via Villani.
Firefighters responded to the call about 11:40 p.m. Sunday and contained the fire to the attic of a building. The blaze began in the attic, fire officials said.
Six units were damaged, displacing 20 people, fire officials said.
Firefighters rescued a cat from the fire and reunited the feline with family.
The cause of the fire was under investigation..
Comments