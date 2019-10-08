Witness in Amber Guyger murder trial killed in drug deal, according to news reports

SHARE COPY LINK

A witness in the Amber Guyger murder trial who was fatally shot last week in Dallas was killed during a drug deal, according to WFAA-TV.

Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the killing of 28-year-old Joshua Brown on Friday night at his Dallas apartment complex, the television station reported Tuesday.

Authorities have gone to two houses in Louisiana looking for the suspects.

WFAA-TV reported a large amount of marijuana was seized from Brown’s apartment during the investigation.

Dallas police have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference at which more details are expected to be announced.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Brown’s apartment complex on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas.

Brown was a former neighbor of 26-year-old Botham Jean, the unarmed man who was fatally shot by Guyger in September 2018 in his own Dallas apartment. The former officer was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison last week.

As they arrived at the scene where Brown was killed, Dallas police were flagged down by witnesses, who directed them to the parking lot at the Atera Apartments.

Brown was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, Dallas police said. He was taken to a Dallas hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Brown testified in the murder trial on Sept. 24, telling jurors he lived across the hall from Jean. Brown testified he heard loud voices on the morning of the shooting, Sept. 6, 2018, as though it was “two people meeting each other by surprise,” but he couldn’t understand what they were saying.

Within minutes, Brown said he heard gunshots.

Guyger has said she mistakenly believed Jean was an intruder in her apartment.