Questions raised after witness in Amber Guyger murder trial ‘assassinated,’ lawyer says

A $100,000 reward is available for anyone who can supply information leading to the arrest and indictment of suspects in the slaying of a witness in the Amber Guyger trial.

Joshua Brown testified in the trial, which ended last week, that he lived in the Southside Flats Apartments, near enough to Botham Jean to hear him sing gospel songs in the morning before going to work.

Brown said he met Jean, 26, in person just hours before Guyger, an off-duty Dallas police officer, shot and killed Jean in his apartment. Guyger was convicted of Jean’s murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Brown testified that he heard two people who sounded as though they met by surprise closely followed by two gunshots. Brown told the jury that he could not make out what was said prior to the gunfire.

Dallas police reported that they found Brown, 28, suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body about 10:40 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the Atera Apartments, located in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Brown to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said. Witnesses told officers they saw a silver four-door sedan leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed. Brown was identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Police said Sunday they have no motive or suspects in Brown’s death.

A tweet from community activist Shaun King announced that business investor Bill Perkins will provide a $100,000 reward to those who come forward with information that leads to the arrest and indictment of suspects in this fatal shooting.

A Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000 is also available to those who furnish information that leads to the arrest and indictment of suspects in Brown’s shooting.

“He was assassinated,” said Lee Merritt, a civil attorney representing the Jean family.

Independent investigation requested

Brown moved from the Southside Flats apartment building after Guyger shot Jean, Merritt said. Brown was apprehensive about testifying in the Guyger case because he was the victim of an earlier shooting months ago where another man died and Brown was wounded, Merritt said.

When Brown was killed Friday, “nothing was taken from him,” Merritt said. “Someone was waiting for him when he got home.”

Merritt said he has suggested that a law enforcement organization such as the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office or the U.S. Department of Justice investigate the Brown shooting. Another law enforcement agency should conduct the shooting investigation due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the case and the ongoing investigation involving police conduct revealed during Guyger’s trial, Merritt said.

“The [Dallas] police have lost some of the public’s trust because of the things that came out during the Amber Guyger murder trial,” Merrit said. “The Dallas Police Department nor the Texas Rangers should not be doing the investigation.”

Brown’s family and Jean’s family are both shocked and stunned by the shooting deaths, according to Merritt.

“Allison Jean, [Botham Jean’s mother] said this is like seeing Botham killed all over again,” Merritt said.

The NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund is also asking for an independent investigation into both Jean’s and Brown’s deaths.

Brown was killed two days after Guyger’s 10-year sentence was announced. Brown’s testimony was critical to Guyger’s conviction, establishing that Guyger “did not shout verbal commands or warnings before shooting Botham Jean,” an NAACP news release said.

“The circumstances surrounding the murder of Mr. Brown cries out for answers. Most importantly, it demands an independent investigation of how and why he was killed,” said Sherrilyn Ifill, LDF’s president. “We urge state or federal authorities to follow the trail of misconduct left by this case and fully investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Brown’s death.

“It is critical to public confidence in the administration of justice that witnesses who speak out against police violence are fully protected. The suspicious circumstances of Mr. Brown’s killing should cause great alarm and demand an immediate and piercing inquiry. We echo Allison Jean’s statement that the ‘corruption we saw during this process must stop,’ and support her request for a comprehensive federal investigation of the Dallas Police Department.”

Neither the Dallas police, Bill Perkins nor Crime Stoppers responded Monday to requests for comment regarding this story. Dallas city and county officials have called for calm and patience as the investigation into Brown’s death progresses.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.