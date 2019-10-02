Crowd rallies at courthouse in honor of Botham Jean after Amber Guyger sentenced

SHARE COPY LINK

Caribbean music played from neon-lit speakers as the sun set outside the Dallas County Criminal Justice Center on Wednesday night.

The music, and the crowd of about 50 people listening to it, were in honor of Botham Jean and the island of Saint Lucia, where he and his family are from.

Hours before, a jury had sentenced former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for Botham Jean’s murder. After the sentence was announced about 4 p.m., crowds in the hallway outside the courtroom started chanting, “No justice, no peace.” Several women addressed the dozens of reporters in the hallway, saying the sentence was a slap on the wrist.

Many speakers at the rally, which had been planned earlier in the week, also said Guyger’s sentence was too light. Some said the fact that Guyger is a white former police officer granted her leniency.

Activist Dominique Alexander opened up the rally by talking about how many people in the crowd had marched for justice “too many times.” He called Guyger’s sentence “a slap in the face.”

He also berated Dallas police, specifically citing Chief Renee Hall’s statement that the department would investigate allegations made during testimony in the trial. Hall spoke at a live-streamed press conference at 6 p.m. at the Dallas Police Department.

“There was testimony as to allegations of tampering with in-car video cameras,” Hall said at the press conference. “There was failure to render aid during a use-of-force incident, a shooting, and multiple other things that came out in that trial. And so we’re not backing away from those things. We have to first find out what, if any of those things have merit and then move forward.”

Allison Jean, Botham Jean’s mother, said her family saw corruption in the investigation of her son’s death. While talking to reporters after Guyger’s sentencing, she said there was contamination of the crime scene, and Guyger had been poorly trained by the Dallas Police Department. The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and police department.

Activist Omar Suleiman also spoke at the rally. He mentioned Brandt Jean, who hugged Guyger after he spoke to her from the witness stand following the sentencing. Brandt Jean, Botham Jean’s younger brother, said he wished nothing bad for Guyger and did not even want her to go to prison.

“If you are going to amplify the grace of Brandt Jean, then you better amplify the voice of his mother, who said only a few minutes after that that we need to continue to seek reform of the Dallas Police Department,” Suleiman said. “We do not see grace and accountability in contradiction.”

Allison Jean said the Dallas Police Department needs to train its officers better, and that the city of Dallas needs to “clean up inside.”

Dee Crane was invited to speak as well. Crane’s son, Tavis Crane, was fatally shot by Arlington police during a traffic stop in 2017. Officers said Tavis Crane put his car in reverse, hitting one of the officers, then drove forward and ran over the officer. In a lawsuit, the Crane family said an officer caused the car to shift gears when he got into the back seat and shot her son as he tried to turn the ignition.

Crane compared her son’s death to others, such as Michael Brown and O’Shae Terry.

“You don’t give us a choice,” she said about police. “You give us a sentence.”

She said she wants to see city leaders sit down and talk with the community about policing issues.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released a statement after Guyger’s sentencing Wednesday evening, saying he was also moved by Brandt Jean’s actions and his thoughts are with the Jean family.

“As a city, we have challenges to address, but I hope that this day will give the Jean family some measure of peace and that our city can begin to heal,” Johnson said in the statement.