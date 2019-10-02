Crowd chants ‘No justice, no peace’ outside courtroom after Amber Guyger gets 10 years

SHARE COPY LINK

A crowd reacted with anger and disbelief at the Frank Crowley Courts Building after a jury sentenced former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean.

“No justice, no peace!” about a dozen people chanted outside the courtroom at about 4 p.m. Several women addressed dozens of media outlets outside the courtroom, saying 10 years was not nearly enough time for Jean’s murder.

The scene inside the courtroom was quite different. After reading a victim impact statement from the stand, Botham Jean’s younger brother, Brandt Jean, walked over and hugged the woman who killed his older brother.

“I love you,” Brandt Jean said to Guyger. “I don’t wish anything bad on you.”

Guyger sobbed in the 18-year-old’s arms for about two minutes before sitting beside her defense attorneys.

A rally described as a “celebration for black lives” was planned outside the Dallas courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Several of the speakers in the hallway referred to the rally as a protest after Guyger’s sentence was announced.

A jury found Guyger guilty of murder Tuesday after deliberating for five hours. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Guyger’s and Botham Jean’s friends and family members took the witness stand to testify in the punishment phase of the trial.

About 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the jury began deliberating Guyger’s sentence.

Emotional testimony on both sides took several hours Wednesday.

Botham Jean’s father, Bertrum Jean, gave emotional testimony about how his son’s death has impacted him.

“How could this happen to him?” he said on the stand. “In hindsight, what could we have done? I’ll never see him again. It’s hard not hearing his voice.”

Guyger’s sister, mother and friends gave accounts of her bravery and dedication to her job as a police officer. One woman testified that Guyger helped her get help for her drug addiction after Guyger met the woman at a drug house while working as a police officer.

Lee Merritt, one of the attorneys representing the Jean family in their civil lawsuit, said they hoped Guyger received 28 years, because that’s how old Botham Jean would have been if he had not been killed.

The Jean family, his church family and members of the community planned on holding a vigil at 7 p.m. at the Dallas West Church of Christ at 3510 N. Hampton.