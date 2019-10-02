Jury hears emotional testimony from Jean, Guyger families before sentencing

SHARE COPY LINK

Botham Jean’s father testified Wednesday that his son’s murder has destroyed his Sundays, but added that he tries to remain strong for the rest of his family.

Sunday is the day when Botham would text his father, Bertrum Jean, and they would exchange information about where they went to church and what they cooked for Sunday dinner.

“Sundays are not good for me anymore because I’m not hearing his voice,” Bertrum Jean said. “How could this happen to him? In hindsight, what could we have done? I’ll never see him again. It’s hard not hearing his voice.”

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger could face a sentence of five to 99 years in prison after being found guilty Tuesday of murder in the shooting death of Jean, her 26-year-old unarmed black neighbor.

But the judge could rule that the jury be given the option to reduce the minimum time Guyger spends in prison to two years.

On Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger, who is white, entered Jean’s apartment, mistaking it for her own, and thought he was an intruder, she testified.

She had just finished working an extended shift of more than 14 hours for the Dallas Police Department and was still in uniform when she shot Jean with her service weapon. The department fired her after the shooting.

Guyger was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

As the sentencing phase of the trial continued Wednesday, prosecutors told State District Judge Tammy Kemp they did not object to the jury being allowed to consider that Guyger’s actions may have been influenced by sudden passion, a finding that could potentially change her sentence from five to 99 years in prison to two to 20 years in prison.

Because the state does not object to the inclusion of sudden passion in the jury instructions, it is likely Kemp will allow the jury to consider it.

It may be that prosecutors do not think the jury will agree with defense arguments of sudden passion.

For a finding of sudden passion, defense attorneys would have to show that Jean somehow provoked the shooting and also show that Jean somehow produced a degree of anger, rage, resentment, or terror “in a person of ordinary temper, sufficient to render the mind incapable of cool reflection.”

The defense called Guyger’s mother to the stand Tuesday after prosecutors rested their case in the punishment phase.

Police training is ‘woefully inadequate’

One attorney for the Jean family commented that the Guyger trial shows something that they and some others have been saying for years, that the training of Dallas police officers is woefully inadequate.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata declined to comment on the conviction Tuesday, saying Guyger’s lawyers asked him to wait until after sentencing. The group, which represents city police officers, has paid for Guyger’s legal defense and security.

On Tuesday during the start of the sentencing phase, state prosecutors exhibited several text message conversations from Guyger’s cell phone intended to show the former police officer lacked sensitivity toward black people. The judge allowed the text messages to be introduced as evidence despite defense attorneys’ objections.

One conversation showed Guyger talking about working a Martin Luther King Jr. parade in January 2018. She received a text asking when the parade would end.

“When MLK is dead. . . Oh wait. . .” Guyger replied.

She groused that the parade could take up to three hours and suggested that parade participants could be pushed or pepper sprayed.

Another text conversation on Sept. 4, 2018, two days before Guyger shot Jean, was with someone asking if she wanted a German Shepherd dog. The person wrote the dog “may be racist.”

“It’s okay. . .I’m the same,” Guyger texted back.

In a text message conversation between Gugyer and her partner, Dallas police officer Martin Rivera, Rivera said he was in an area with five black officers.

“Not racist but damn,” he texted.

Guyger replied, “Not racist but just have a different way of working and it shows.”

The state also showed some of the posts Guyger saved on her Pinterest, one of which said, ‘Stay low, go fast/ Kill first, die last/ One shot, one kill/ No luck, all skill.” Another meme said, “People are so ungrateful. No one ever thanks me for having the patience not to kill them.”

Pinterest is a social media network in which users can save posts and photos made by others.

According to the Washington Post database, 678 people have been shot and killed by police officers so far in 2019, and 21 percent, or 144 have been black. In 2018, there were 992 fatal police shootings and 23 percent, or 229 were black, the database shows.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.