Jury finds former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger guilty of murder of Botham Jean

SHARE COPY LINK

A jury found former police officer Amber Guyger guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of Botham Jean in Dallas.

Jurors started deliberating Monday afternoon in the murder trial. They came forward with the verdict Tuesday morning.

Court will resume at 1 p.m. for the sentencing phase. Guyger could face up to life in prison.

Jurors had deliberated for almost five hours before reaching their verdict.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

As they began their second day of deliberations Tuesday morning, the jurors deciding Gugyer’s fate asked questions seeking clarity.

The jurors were weighing whether Guyger should be found guilty of murder, manslaughter or no crime at all in the shooting death of Jean, her 26-year-old neighbor. In September 2018, Guyger entered Jean’s apartment, mistaking it for her own, and thought he was an intruder, she testified.

The jury asked the court on Tuesday morning for a definition of manslaughter and more information on Texas’ Castle Doctrine, or “stand your ground defense,” which they were allowed to consider in this case, according to one of the civil attorneys who represents Jean’s family, Daryl Washington. CourtTV reported the judge told jurors they already had all the information they needed.

SHARE COPY LINK

During closing arguments, Dallas County prosecutor Jason Hermus said he rejected the notion it’s reasonable for a trained Dallas police officer with five years of service to shoot an unarmed, innocent man in the chest.

Guyger’s defense attorney Toby Shook said the law protects people in certain circumstances who make mistakes based on incorrect assumptions and that the state must rule out every possible reasonable doubt, or the jury must hand down a not guilty verdict. He said the shooting was a tragic mistake.

Prosecutors have said they didn’t believe the Castle Doctrine should apply in this case because the law is designed to allow people to protect themselves in their own homes, and Guyger shot Jean in his apartment.

Prosecutors also argued that Jean was shot while he was sitting on the couch and perhaps trying to get up. He had been sitting in his living room eating ice cream. They also presented evidence that there was no blood on Guyger’s clothing and the gloves she possessed were unsoiled, indicating she might not have given CPR to Jean.

Guyger testified that Jean was coming toward her when she fired her gun, and that she couldn’t see his hands and didn’t know if he was armed. She was afraid he was going to kill her, she said.

During cross-examination, when Guyger was asked whether she intended to kill Jean, she replied that she did.

Ben Crump, a civil attorney for the family of Botham Jean, said in an emailed statement after the verdict: “Nothing will bring Botham back, but today his family has found some measure of justice. What happened on September 6, 2018, is clear to everyone: This officer saw a black man and shot, without reason and without justification. The jury’s thoughtful verdict sets a powerful precedent for future cases, telling law enforcement officers that they cannot hide behind the badge but instead will face justice for their wrongful actions.”

SHARE COPY LINK