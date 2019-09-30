Court spends Monday morning preparing instructions for jury in Amber Guyger trial

‘I hate myself’: Amber Guyger apologizes for shooting Botham Jean Amber Guyger apologizes in court for the shooting of an unarmed man in his home. Botham Jean was shot and killed Sept. 6, 2018, when Guyger thought she was in her apartment. Guyger testified Friday in her murder trial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Amber Guyger apologizes in court for the shooting of an unarmed man in his home. Botham Jean was shot and killed Sept. 6, 2018, when Guyger thought she was in her apartment. Guyger testified Friday in her murder trial.

Monday began with the court and attorneys putting the finishing touches on the instructions that will be given to the jury before they deliberate on former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger’s guilt or innocence.

These instructions will inform jurors in the murder trial on how to apply the law during their deliberations, and are typically not perfected until attorneys on both sides are near to presenting their closing arguments.

Guyger took the stand in her own defense on Friday, but her story about how and why she killed her neighbor Botham Jean — a 26-year-old accountant who worked for PwC, Price, Waterhouse, Cooper — has been consistent throughout.

She has said that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder.

Guyger, who was in uniform but off duty at the time of the shooting on Sept. 6, 2018, was fired from the Dallas Police Department.

Guyger missed quite a few details on her way to the apartment of the man she mistakenly shot and killed because she believed he was a criminal, witness testimony indicated:

She missed seeing the red floor mat that was in front of Botham Jean’s apartment door.

She missed or ignored signals that she parked on the wrong floor of her apartment building.

She missed or ignored realizing that she was opening a door that was unlocked.

She missed the differences in the layout and furniture inside her apartment and Jean’s apartment.

She also might have missed the faint pungent smell of the marijuana that Jean smoked to relieve the symptoms of his diagnosed attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Guyger’s attorneys launched their defense of the ex-police officer on Friday, after explaining during opening statements that she had worked more than a 14-hour day on the day she shot and killed Jean.

Guyger assisted the Dallas SWAT unit with apprehending a group of suspects described as violent robbery ring, and one of her last official acts of the day was transporting a suspect to jail. But during the day Guyger spent at least some of her time on the Internet and texting her former love interest and partner, Martin Rivera.

Dallas County prosecutor Jason Hermus argued early during the trial that Guyger was distracted by her electronic banter with Rivera and was perhaps planning an after-work rendezvous with him, which Rivera denied while on the witness stand.

Prosecutors also argued that Jean was shot while he was sitting on the couch and perhaps trying to get up. They also presented evidence that there was no blood on Guyger’s clothing and the gloves she possessed were unsoiled, indicating she might not have given CPR to Jean.

Guyger testified that Jean was coming toward her when she fired her gun, and that she couldn’t see his hands and didn’t know if he was armed.

During cross-examination, when Guyger was asked whether she intended to kill Jean, she replied that she did.

Attorneys on each side were making objections to what did and did not belong in the jury instructions, which were completed shortly after 10 a.m.

