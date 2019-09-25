Jury in Amber Guyger trial hears detailed description of murder investigation

Bodycam shows officers giving Botham Jean CPR Body camera video shows officers attempt CPR on Botham Jean, and Officer Amber Guyger bringing officers to Jean's apartment after she shot him. Jurors in Guyger's murder trial watched the video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Body camera video shows officers attempt CPR on Botham Jean, and Officer Amber Guyger bringing officers to Jean's apartment after she shot him. Jurors in Guyger's murder trial watched the video.

Before testimony began on Wednesday in the third day of the Amber Guyger murder trial, State District Judge Tammy Kemp said a juror revealed that she knew David Armstrong, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who testified on Tuesday.

Attorneys interviewed the juror, who said she had a professional relationship with the Texas Ranger, to determine what should be done. Four alternate jurors were chosen during jury selection so that the trial could continue should a juror have to be replaced, but this juror was allowed to stay.

Guyger, 31, was fired from the Dallas Police Department and charged with the murder of Botham Jean, 26, after telling authorities that she believed Jean was an intruder inside her apartment on Sept. 6, 2018. Guyger soon realized that she shot Jean in his own apartment, where he had been sitting in his living room, eating ice cream and watching television.

The trial resumed Wednesday morning after a slight delay, with Guyger’s attorney Robert Rogers cross-examining Armstrong.

Armstrong was asked to describe the crime scene and details of his part of the investigation.

Armstrong said Jean lived in apartment 1478, while Guyger lived on the floor directly below in apartment 1378. Jean’s body was found in his apartment’s living room near the kitchen counter as evidenced by blood stains and his house shoes, according to Armstrong.

The strike plate on Jean’s door was bowed out and did not latch properly, Armstrong said. The jury saw video that showed the door unlocked.

“We opened the door from different distances,” Armstrong said. “Sometimes the door would close all the way, sometimes not, depending on distance.”

Another investigator testified on Tuesday that he found what he believes were Guyger’s keys hanging from the lock of Botham Jean’s apartment.

A witness also told the jury that a toxicology test showed that Guyger had no alcohol or illegal or debilitating drugs in her system.

During his opening statements, Rogers said Guyger did not look down and see Jean’s red floor mat outside the door before entering the apartment.

One witness testified that after the shooting, she turned off the patrol car video camera while Guyger was sitting in the vehicle. Video of whatever she did while sitting alone in the car was not available to investigators.

Prosecutors said there is no evidence that Jean ever posed a threat to Guyger. The defense argues she believed she was in danger.

This is a developing story and will be updated.