Murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger starts today

'We don't want to stain his memory with any violent means' says pastor at prayer vigil for Botham Jean On the first day of the murder trial for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, religious leaders hold a prayer vigil for justice for victim Botham Jean outside the courthouse.

The murder trial of a former police officer accused of shooting an unarmed man in his own apartment is getting underway today in Dallas.

Amber Guyger is charged with murder in the death of Botham Shem Jean, 26, who she fatally shot Sept. 6, 2018, in Dallas. Guyger was fired from the Dallas police force after the shooting.

Guyger, who was in uniform but off duty at the time of the shooting, has said that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder.

On Monday morning, Judge Tammy Kemp denied defense attorneys’ motion for a mistrial based on a TV interview that Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot gave over the weekend despite a gag order in the case. Kemp questioned jurors individually on whether they had seen or read any reporting about the case, and specifically if they had seen the interview with Creuzot, and jurors said they had not.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. today with the jury being sworn in, followed by opening statements.

In the weeks leading up to the trial, the defense had sought to have it moved out of Dallas County, saying they didn’t believe Guyger could receive a fair trial in Dallas. But on Sept. 13, after questioning a pool of hundreds of potential jurors, attorneys were able to agree on a panel of 12 jurors and four alternates and the judge ordered that the trial will remain in Dallas.

The demographics of the jury will be closely watched in a case that has drawn national attention. The circumstances of the shooting sparked outrage and critics, including Jean’s family, have questioned why Guyger was not taken into custody immediately after the shooting and whether race played a factor in her decision to use deadly force. Jean was black and Guyger is white.

No official statement has been made on the demographics of the jury, but seven of the 16 jurors and alternates appear to be black or African-American. Twelve are women and four are men.

Jean was inside his apartment preparing to watch football when, according to court documents, Guyger entered his apartment after her shift with the Dallas Police Department. Guyger has told investigators that she believed she had entered her own apartment and Jean was an intruder. She was still wearing her uniform, but not a body camera. She shot him as she stood by the door, according to reports.

During the almost six-minute phone call she made to 911, Guyger said she thought she was in her apartment at least 19 times, according to an audio recording.

“Hi, this is an off-duty officer. Umm, can I get, I need to get EMS,” Guyger said to the operator.

“Do you need police as well or just EMS?” she was asked.

Guyger said yes and gave the operator an address. Her apartment was directly below Jean’s.

“I’m an off-duty officer,” Guyger told the operator. “I thought I was in my apartment and I shot a guy thinking he was, thinking it was my apartment.”

The operator told Guyger that help was on the way and she responded, “I know but I’m, I’m going to lose my job. I thought it was my apartment.”

Guyger can then be heard talking to Jean.

“Hey bud. Hey bud. Hey bud. Come on. Oh [expletive]. I thought it was my apartment,” and then later, “Oh my God. I’m done. I didn’t mean to. I didn’t mean to. I didn’t mean to. I’m sorry. Hey bud.”

She becomes more frantic and panicked and continued to repeat that she thought she was in her apartment. Asked what the gate code was to get inside, Guyger said she didn’t know.

The apartment complex, Southside Flats, in the 1200 block of South Lamar Street, is blocks away from Dallas police headquarters. Residents park on the same floor as their apartment.

Guyger was originally charged with manslaughter a few days after Jean was shot. She was indicted by a Dallas County Grand Jury in November on a murder charge.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

