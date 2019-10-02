Botham Jean’s younger brother hugs Amber Guyger, says he forgives her after murder

SHARE COPY LINK

Moments after Amber Guyger was sentenced, Botham Jean’s younger brother told the court that he forgave the woman convicted of his brother’s murder.

Brandt Jean asked to give Guyger a hug.

Someone in the courtroom said yes, and Guyger rushed into his arms, sobbing as she embraced him for about a minute.

Before hugging Guyger, Brandt Jean recited his victim impact statement before the court.

“I don’t want to say twice or for the hundredth time how much you’ve taken from us,” Brandt Jean said. “I think you know that. I hope you go to God with all the guilt, all the bad things that you may have done in the past. If you truly are sorry, I can speak for myself, I forgive you. I know if you go to God and ask Him, he will forgive you.

“Just speaking for myself not even on behalf of my family, I love you just like anyone else. I’m not going to say that I hope you rot and die like my brother. I personally want the best for you. I wasn’t going to say this in front of my family, in front of anyone. I don’t even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you. I know that’s what Botham would want for you — is for you to give your life to Christ. I love you as a person and don’t wish anything bad for you.”

Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday after a jury found her guilty of murder for shooting Botham Jean, her neighbor, in his apartment. She testified that she mistook his apartment for hers and thought he was an intruder.

State District Judge Tammy Kemp shared a Bible verse and a hug with Guyger, and then Guyger was taken away to jail.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issued a statement after Guyger’s sentence was read.

“My thoughts are and will continue to be with the Jean family,” Johnson said in his statement. “I was deeply moved by Brandt Jean’s words and actions in the courtroom today during his victim impact statement. I will never, ever forget the incredible examples of love, faith and strength personified by Botham, Brandt and the entire Jean family.”

John Creuzot, Dallas County district attorney, said he had never seen anything like the hug Botham Jean’s younger brother elicited from the defendant during his 37 years of service in law enforcement.

Creuzot called Brandt Jean, 18, a leader.

“I would hope that the greater community, and all of Dallas and all of the United States, could learn from his example,” Creuzot said.