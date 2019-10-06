Search continues for gunman who killed witness in Amber Guyger murder trial Friday

SHARE COPY LINK

A witness in the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was shot and killed late Friday in a Dallas apartment complex parking lot, according to Dallas police and officials at the University of South Florida.

Joshua Brown, 28, was a former neighbor of 26-year-old Botham Jean, the unarmed man who was fatally shot by Guyer in September 2018 in his own Dallas apartment. The former officer was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison last week.

I just spoke with Joshua Browns mother. She is devastated. We all are. Joshua Brown was key witness in the murder of Botham Jean that helped put Amber Guyger away. We need answers. pic.twitter.com/5BCdkVXoQ4 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 5, 2019

Dallas police responded to a shooting call about 10:37 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road in Dallas.

As they arrived, Dallas police were flagged down by witnesses, who directed them to the parking lot at the Atera Apartments.

Brown was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, Dallas police said. He was taken to a Dallas hospital, where he died from his injuries.

I trust the Dallas Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Joshua Brown. Until we know more about this incident, I encourage everyone to refrain from speculation. (1/2) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@DallasMayor) October 6, 2019

Witnesses reported seeing a silver four-door sedan leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

As of Sunday afternoon, Dallas police had not made an arrest in the case.

Dallas County, the City of Dallas and others will work to ensure a transparent and thorough investigation of the murder of Joshua Brown. Mr. Brown was not shot in the mouth or head but was shot more than one time. Many career professionals are hard at work on this case. — Judge Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 6, 2019

Brown testified in the murder trial on Sept. 24, telling jurors he lived across the hall from Jean. Brown testified he heard loud voices on the morning of the shooting, Sept. 6, 2018, as though it was “two people meeting each other by surprise,” but he couldn’t understand what they were saying.

Within minutes, Brown said he heard gunshots.

Brown, who was born in Pensacola, Florida, also lived in Jacksonville and Daytona Beach, but he had lived in Lancaster and attended Lancaster High School, according to USF, where he last played football.

He played football at Arizona Western College, according to USF, and played in 2012 at USF.

Brown has four sisters and a cousin who is currently playing cornerback at the University of Nebraska, according to USF.