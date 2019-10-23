Fort Worth woman investigated after video shows her cursing at teens on playground

A woman who cursed at teens at a Fort Worth playground while falsely claiming to be a police officer was in custody Wednesday after she was arrested on an unrelated charge.

The 38-year-old Fort Worth woman was arrested Monday and accused of a bond violation related to her previous arrest in a family violence case. Police did not release any information on the bond violation.

Tarrant County jail records identified her as Samantha L. Eley. Fort Worth police have not identified her.

But Fort Worth detectives plan to interview her about the screaming incident, which occurred at the Dream Park last week and was caught on cell phone video.

Fort Worth police said that investigation continued Wednesday. Police said last week that the woman is not a Fort Worth officer and they would consider potential charges including impersonating a public servant and disorderly conduct.

WARNING: This video contains profanity

we were just trying to play i guess were adults pic.twitter.com/7RaLogxV2C — r lean ¿ (@arlenedgaf) October 16, 2019

Eley was charged on Aug. 29 with assault/bodily injury of a family member in Fort Worth, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. The incident occurred Aug. 17, but details of the assault were not available Wednesday.

The Fort Worth woman has a criminal history in Tarrant County. Eley was sentenced to 16 months’ probation for DWI in Southlake in 2014 and she spent 50 days in jail for DWIs in Saginaw and Fort Worth in 2017, according to court records.

In the incident last week, police responded to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Dream Park, which is centrally located at Trinity Park, 2001 University Drive..

A man who witnessed the incident told officers the woman had left the area when he told her that he was calling police.

Before police arrived, the witness told officers the woman was yelling and cursing at children, according to a police report.

A video posted on Twitter showed a teenager on playground equipment with a group of other young girls at the park about 3:40 p.m. Oct. 16. The video has been viewed more than 5 million times.

The woman walked up to a teen who was on a swing set, telling her to “stop now” because the playground was for children and they were not kids.

At some point, the woman screamed, “I’m a f------ PD.”

The woman continued to yell at the teens, saying they should read the signs and they were not “f------” children.

“I can have you arrested,” the woman says.

At the end, the woman again says, “Go now. Get out of here.”

Frank Kent’s Dream Park opened in April. It’s an inclusive park that accommodates children of all ages regardless of physical or mental challenges. The $3.1 million playground was privately funded through an effort that took nearly six years.