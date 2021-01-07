63-year-old woman wounded after gunman opened fire on Fort Worth home, police say

A gunman armed with a rifle and pistol opened fire at a home in west Fort Worth on Wednesday night, wounding a 63-year-old woman, according to Fort Worth police and reports.

Two other people inside of the home were not injured.

Detectives are trying to determine if the shooting was gang-related.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive.

Police learned that a suspect walked up to the home with a rifle and pistol, and fired into the home.

The 63-year-old woman was shot in the arm and seriously wounded, according to authorities. A 46-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman also were listed as victims in the shooting, according to a police report, but they were not wounded.