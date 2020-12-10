Man shot in possibly gang-related south Fort Worth drive-by shooting, police say

A man was shot early Thursday morning in a possibly gang-related drive-by shooting in south Fort Worth, police said.

Individuals drove by a home in south Fort Worth early Thursday morning and fired multiple rounds, striking one man, police said.

Detectives, as well as the department’s gang unit, are investigating the shooting.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Whitten Street, according to a police call log. The caller stated there was a drive-by shooting and her uncle was hit with a bullet in the leg. His injury, police said, was non-life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.