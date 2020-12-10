Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fort Worth

Man shot in possibly gang-related south Fort Worth drive-by shooting, police say

A man was shot early Thursday morning in a possibly gang-related drive-by shooting in south Fort Worth, police said.
A man was shot early Thursday morning in a possibly gang-related drive-by shooting in south Fort Worth, police said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.

Individuals drove by a home in south Fort Worth early Thursday morning and fired multiple rounds, striking one man, police said.

Detectives, as well as the department’s gang unit, are investigating the shooting.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Whitten Street, according to a police call log. The caller stated there was a drive-by shooting and her uncle was hit with a bullet in the leg. His injury, police said, was non-life-threatening.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Jack Howland
Jack Howland
Jack Howland is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. Before coming to the Star-Telegram in May 2019, he worked for two and a half years as a breaking news reporter at the Poughkeepsie Journal in New York. He’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service