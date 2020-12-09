Man found shot between south Fort Worth apartment complex buildings, authorities say

A man who had been shot was found Wednesday night on the ground between two buildings at a south Fort Worth apartment complex, police said.

The victim was taken in critical condition to John Peter Smith Hospital.

The man, whose age and name authorities had not released Wednesday night, was shot outside the Hulen Gardens complex, Capt. Freddrick Long said.

The shooting may have occurred during a robbery, although that possible motive remained under investigation, Long said. Robbery and homicide unit detectives were notified.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived and had not been found, Long said.

