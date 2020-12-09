These assistant Fort Worth Police chiefs are among six finalists to replace Ed Kraus

Fort Worth City Manager David Cooke has named six finalists to replace retiring Police Chief Ed Kraus, including two FWPD assistant chiefs.

Kraus announced in July that he wanted to retire by the end of the year. The 28-year veteran of the department took over as chief in May 2019 after Joel Fitzgerald was fired. The city began the hiring process in September and collected more than 50 applications with the help of consultant Strategic Government Resources, the city said Wednesday. The City Council will be briefed on the interview process next week.

“Choosing the individual who will lead our police department is one of the most important hiring decisions we have to make,” said Cooke said in a statement.

The Star-Telegram requested copies of applications last week but has not received a reply.

The police chief candidates are:

Wendy Baimbridge

Baimbridge has been assistant chief of the Houston Police Department since 2017. She started with the department in 1992. Baimbridge has a master of arts degree in sociology from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Houston, according the biographies provided by the city of Fort Worth.

Troy Gay

An assistant chief with the Austin Police Department since 2013, Gay has a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University, performed graduate work in criminal justice at the University of Virginia and graduated from the FBI National Academy. He joined the Austin Police force in 1991.

Christopher C. Jones

Since 2020, Jones has been assistant sheriff with the Las Vegas Municipal Police Department. He has a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Derick D. Miller

A 28-year veteran with the Carrollton Police Department, Miller has a master of arts degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington and a graduate certificate in criminal justice education from the University of Virginia. He has served as Carrollton Police Chief since November 2017.

Neil Noakes

Since March 2019, Noakes has been deputy chief of the Fort Worth Police Department. He has a master of science degree in criminal justice and criminology from Texas Christian University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Tarleton State University.

Julie A. Swearingin

Swearingin is assistant chief of the Fort Worth Police Department. She has a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice administration from Tarleton State University and graduated from the FBI National Academy. Swearingin’s promotion in 2019 made her the highest ranking Hispanic woman ever at the Fort Worth Police Department.

Kraus as Police Chief

Kraus was selected as interim chief when Cooke outed Fitzgerald following his confrontation in Washington, D.C., with the head of the state police union during a memorial for fallen officers. No national search was needed to replace Fitzgerald, city officials argued, because Kraus fit all the parameters they set for police chief and was in tune with the various communities.

He was named the permanent chief in December 2019.

Kraus, 52, was hired in 1992 and rose through the ranks. He made an annual salary of $215,000 as interim chief and $224,685 with the promotion.

He has been generally well received in his short time leading the department, but faced backlash for approving tear gas to disperse protesters on the West Seventh bridge during protests in May. The next night he gained national attention when he and Swearingin suddenly knelt with protesters.

When announcing the search for a new chief in September, Deputy City Manager Jay Chapa said the city would be looking for someone similar to Kraus.

“We’re definitely looking for someone who can pick the baton up and carry it forward in a big way,” Chapa said, adding that the next chief will need to be skilled enough to “make the changes in policing that everybody sees coming.”

Kraus has pushed to refocus the department on community-based programs, largely through altering how the department spends its special sales tax fund.