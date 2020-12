A 44-year-old man died on Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a concrete wall in Grand Prairie, police said.

Michael Juarez was driving north when the vehicle left South Belt Line Road on a curve near Southeast 14th Street about 9:15 p.m., Grand Prairie police said.

Authorities pronounced Juarez, who lived in Grand Prairie, dead at the scene.

Police did not describe the vehicle.

