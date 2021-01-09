Woman standing on Arlington interstate shoulder struck, killed by vehicle, police say

A 43-year-old woman died late Friday when she was struck by a vehicle as she stood on the shoulder of Interstate 20 in Arlington after she had been involved in a crash, police said.

Maria Rubio was in a pickup truck that had become disabled partially in the inside eastbound lane and shoulder in the 5000 block of I-20, authorities said. Rubio and another woman left the pickup and stood on the inside shoulder.

Another motorist stopped in the inside lane to offer help.

A passenger vehicle was eastbound about 10:30 p.m. when its driver realized the lane was blocked and steered to the inside shoulder and struck Rubio and the other woman, Arlington police said.

Ruio died of blunt force injures at the scene, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said. She lived in Snyder, Texas.

The other woman who was struck suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police said a person stranded on an interstate should try to get vehicles completely out of the road and stand as far away from the main lanes and shoulders as possible. Police recommend standing on the opposite side of a barrier wall or guardrail.