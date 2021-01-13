Benbrook woman dead, son charged with murder after apparent stabbing, authorities say

A Benbrook woman is dead and her 18-year-old son is accused of murder after an apparent stabbing in the Fort Worth suburb this week, according to authorities.

A neighbor found Beunca Dunn, 37, unconscious and with severe injuries around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Benbrook police said in a news release. Medics responded to the apartment in the 9500 block of Westpark Drive and took her to a hospital, police said. She was later pronounced dead.

Evidence linked the homicide to her son, Tyquan Dunn, 18, police said. Officers arrested him on a murder charge in a nearby park around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fort Worth officers assisted Benbrook police in responding the incident, according to a police call log.

Benbrook police didn’t describe the manner in which Beunca was killed, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release a cause of death. A Benbrook police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a question about what happened that led to Beunca dying.

Comments in the Fort Worth police call log, however, indicate it was a cutting call.

Fort Worth police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.