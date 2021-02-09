Authorities arrest three men in connection with October killing in Sansom Park bar lot

Authorities have arrested three men in connection with an October killing outside of a Sansom Park bar.

Nathaniel McCurdy, 35, of Sansom Park, Anthony Patterson, 25, of Burleson, and Christopher Bailey, 27, of Fort Worth, were taken into custody on Sunday in Hunt County, Sansom Park police said.

They are accused in the killing of Christopher Johnson, 29, who was stabbed several times and died of a wound in his back. Johnson was stabbed about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 outside Eight Balls Billiard and Bar in the 5800 block of Jacksboro Highway.

An argument inside the bar moved to a parking lot where about eight people fought and Johnson was stabbed, police have said. Johnson lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged McCurdy with murder and Bailey with engaging in organized crime. Patterson was booked on suspicion of murder, and court records on Tuesday indicated that he had not yet been charged.