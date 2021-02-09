Fort Worth
Man shot to death in south Fort Worth during ‘family dispute,’ police say
A man was shot to death in south Fort Worth Monday night during what police described as a family dispute.
The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.
The suspect was at large as of Tuesday morning.
Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of Peggy Drive, according to a police call log. The caller stated someone drove by and shot their husband, the call log shows.
But officers who responded to the scene determined the man was shot during a family dispute, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital, police said, where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his identity pending notification of next of kin.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
