Man dies after escaping Fort Worth apartment complex fire Monday night

A man died on Monday night after he was found outside of a burning apartment complex in southwest Fort Worth, according to the fire department.

Firefighters discovered him on the ground in critical condition as they were making their way around the perimeter of the three-story building, spokesman Mike Drivdahl told the Star-Telegram. He was taken away in a MedStar ambulance, Drivdahl said, but “was pronounced deceased when they made it to the hospital.”

The fire department isn’t releasing details at this time of how the man died, since it’s part of an ongoing investigation, Drivdahl said. His identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

Drivdahl didn’t comment on a report from WFAA-TV, citing officials, that the man jumped to escape the flames, but noted “there was information that got released before we released it.”

Firefighters responded to the apartment fire in the 6400 block of Wildwood Circle North around 7 p.m. and encountered flames on all three floors, Drivdahl said. The fire was concentrated in the central breezeway of the building, he said, and was moving outward toward units. Firefighters requested additional assistance, and began attacking from outside.

The department set up two trucks with aerial ladders where firefighters could spray large amounts of water directly onto the blaze.

Residents standing outside of the building indicated they had cats trapped inside, Drivdahl said. A team of firefighters went into the building, once the fire was slightly more under control, to make a rescue — and emerged with five cats.

“We risk a lot to save a lot, we risk a little to save a little,” Drivdahl said. “They made entry to locate those cats based on the fact that they felt it was safe enough to go in at that time.”

It took the fire department about an hour and 15 minutes to quell the fire. The 24-unit building was left in unlivable condition, with 12 rooms suffering heavy damage from fire, smoke and water, and 12 rooms suffering minor smoke or water damage, Drivdahl said.

A total of 36 residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire appeared to start in the breezeway on the south side of the building, Drivdahl said. But investigators hadn’t determined a cause as of Tuesday.

Drivdahl noted over the phone the tragic incident “brings to light the fact that our fire activity is up over the last several months.” There have been several incidents of people being injured in fires in recent months, he said.

“We just want to remind our residents how important it is to have an escape plan from your home, to have working smoke detectors,” Drivdahl said. “To do some very small things that will keep you and your family safe.”

Fire under control at 20:15. This has now been classified as a fatality incident. Details are limited and investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/oh5JwuEdXs — Fort Worth Fire Department (@FortWorthFire) February 9, 2021