Crime

At least one person critically injured in Fort Worth apartment complex fire Monday

Firefighters were called to the 6400 block of Wildwood Circle North at about 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Fort Worth fire department. 
At least one person was critically injured as firefighters fought a blaze at a Fort Worth apartment complex Monday evening, according to MedStar.

Flames were coming from all three floors of the apartment building. At 7:40 p.m., crews continued to fight the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

