Teens indicted on murder charges in connection to Burleson student’s death

Two teens were indicted on murder charges Monday in connection to the death of a Burleson 17-year-old during a drug deal that went bad in September.

Shaunathan McMahon was fatally shot on Sept. 21 in Burleson when he and three other teenagers met up for a drug deal, according to Burleson police. One of the three teenagers thought the money for the drugs was counterfeit, and McMahon ran. He was shot in the back of the head and later died at Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth.

Xavier Miranda and Bryan Keith Dominguez were indicted on charges of murder in Tarrant County. The two were previously named as suspects in the shooting and taken into custody on Sept. 25. Another teen faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

The group met near Alsbury Villas on 755 NE Alsbury Blvd. in Burleson, to sell McMahon illegal drugs, police said. None of them lived at that location, police said.

McMahon was a student at Burleson High School, a school official said.

“It is always heartbreaking to lose a student, and our thoughts are with his friends and family,” said Burleson school spokeswoman Mikala Hill in an email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.