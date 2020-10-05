Suspect who believed money in drug deal was fake killed teen in Burleson, police say

Three teens have been arrested in the Sept. 21 Burleson shooting death of a 17-year-old during a drug deal that went bad when one of the suspects believed money for the drugs was counterfeit, Burleson police said.

When confronted about the money, Shaunathan Elijah Hunt McMahon ran, but he was shot in the back and later died at Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth.

Burleson police identified two of the suspects as Xavier Miranda, 18, and Bryan Dominguez, 17, both of Burleson. The two were arrested Sept. 24 and face murder charges in the case.

On Sept. 25, Michael Elian Ulloa, 18, of Fort Worth, was taken into custody. Ulloa faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Miranda, Dominguez and Ulloa met McMahon on the night of Sept. 21 near Alsbury Villas, 755 NE Alsbury Blvd. in Burleson, to sell him illegal drugs, police said. The suspects nor the victim lived at that location.

A Burleson police spokeswoman said in an email Monday that detectives were still waiting for confirmation from a lab on what types of drugs were involved in the incident.

During the drug transaction, one of the suspects believed the money provided by McMahon was counterfeit, Burleson police said. When confronted, McMahon fled from the vehicle, but one of the suspects opened fire, Burleson police said on their Facebook page.

Burleson police have not released any information on whether the money was fake.

McMahon, a Burleson High School student, was shot and later died at the Fort Worth hospital.

