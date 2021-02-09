Two men shot to death at White Settlement apartment during family gathering, police say

Two men were shot to death in a White Settlement apartment early Tuesday during a dispute with acquaintances, White Settlement police said.

Two suspects fled on foot immediately after the shooting.

White Settlement Police Chief John Bevering said one suspect has been identified, but he remained on the run as of 9 a.m.

The name of the victims, a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, have not been released by authorities.

At least four children were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

White Settlement police responded to a shots fired call about 3:45 a.m. in the 8500 block of La Plaza Drive at the Parque Vista Apartments.

When they arrived, police found two men with gunshot wounds and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined there was a family gathering at the apartment late Monday and it included the two suspects. The suspects were told to leave after a dispute.

The two suspects left the apartment and returned early Tuesday, when another argument erupted.

At least one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and opened fire, the police chief said.

The suspects, who authorities say are men in their late teens or early 20s, ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information should call White Settlement police at 817-246-7070 and ask for a detective.