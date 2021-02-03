Grand jury indicts suspect on capital murder in screen actor’s Grand Prairie killing

A grand jury in Tarrant County on Wednesday indicted on capital murder a suspect in the November killing of Ed Hassell in Grand Prairie.

Police in November arrested D’Jon Antone, 18, in connection with the shooting death of Hassell, an actor.

Antone, who lives in Dallas, is accused of killing 30-year-old Hassell on Nov. 1 during a robbery, Grand Prairie police have said. Hassell, who lived in Waco, was shot in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road.

Hassell had been staying with a woman at a nearby apartment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.. He left the apartment to go to the woman’s car. From surveillance video and witness interviews, detectives determined Antone shot Hassell and stole the car, according to the affidavit.

Hassell was born in Corsicana. He was in the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” also starring Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo, which earned a best picture nod at the 2011 Oscars.