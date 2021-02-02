Fort Worth driver faces charges in traffic deaths of woman, 4-year-old girl on I-35W

A Fort Worth man who authorities say drove away Sunday from a traffic wreck on Interstate 35W where a woman and a child were killed faces charges in their deaths.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Sunday in the 17000 block of the northbound lanes of I-35W in Northlake.

A 59-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed in the crash. In addition, a 3-year-old boy was seriously injured.

The names of the victims had not been released by authorities as of Tuesday.

Northlake police identified the suspect as Kendrick Demon Collins, 28, of Fort Worth, who was arrested shortly after the Sunday crash.

Collins faces two charges of accident involving death and a charge of accident involving serious bodily injury, according to Denton County Jail records.

Collins was released after posting $600,000 bond on Monday.

A Toyota had been traveling north on the highway Sunday afternoon when a second car, an Audi, hit the Toyota causing it to veer off the roadway, police said.

Once it left the roadway, the Toyota hit a concrete barrier and rolled several times.

The Audi drove away from the crash.

Police, fire and medical crews arrived on the scene and found the 59-year-old woman and the girl dead at the scene. The boy was extricated from the Toyota and taken by helicopter ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital.

Witnesses called 911 and gave a description of the Audi, which police were able to locate.