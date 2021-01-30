Checking mail, elderly Arlington man struck dead by vehicle, dragged, authorities say

A vehicle struck and killed an 80-year-old man as he checked his mail on Saturday in Arlington, and its driver left the scene without stopping, police said.

Roy Smith was hit about 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of East Timberview Lane, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He may have been struck near his mailbox and dragged down the road, Arlington police said.

Another person driving saw Smith in the road and called police.

Smith’s wife said that he walked outside to check the mail and did not return. When she looked from a window about 10 to 15 minutes later, she noticed police and firefighters a few houses down.

Police said neighbors should check their home surveillance systems for video recordings between 4 and 4:30 p.m. They asked anyone with information to call Investigator Joe Shipp at 817-575-8602. A person with a tip can offer it anonymously by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.