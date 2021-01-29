Crime

Police arrest suspect on suspicion of murder in December Fort Worth drive-by killing

Police on Friday arrested a suspect in a killing last month in west Fort Worth in which an assailant fired from a vehicle and shot a man to death.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 31, was booked on suspicion of murder in the Dec. 17 slaying of Steven Caraway, 34, according to a police record.

Caraway was shot in the 2700 block of Las Vegas Trail.

Police did not describe on Friday the circumstances of the killing or its motive.

Caraway died at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital about an hour after he was shot.

