Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Person fired on from vehicle dies in Las Vegas Trail shooting, Fort Worth police say

An assailant firing from a vehicle on Thursday night shot a person in west Fort Worth who later died, police said.

The victim was shot about 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth police said.

The victim, a male whose name and age authorities had not released late Thursday, died at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances of the killing, which were unclear. The assailant was not in custody, police said.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service