Person fired on from vehicle dies in Las Vegas Trail shooting, Fort Worth police say

An assailant firing from a vehicle on Thursday night shot a person in west Fort Worth who later died, police said.

The victim was shot about 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth police said.

The victim, a male whose name and age authorities had not released late Thursday, died at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances of the killing, which were unclear. The assailant was not in custody, police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.