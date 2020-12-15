Fort Worth police arrest suspect after 3 bodies found at car dealer, abandoned building

A Dallas man killed three people whose bodies were found inside a Fort Worth auto sales business and in an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County, police alleged Tuesday.

Lamont Cousins, 44, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the killings, whose motive police did not describe.

Slain were Virginia Lewis, 65, Clayton Turrentine, 55, and Veronica Jones, 46, according to a police report.

Police on Monday found Lewis shot dead inside Bill’s Auto Sales in the 4200 block of Benbrook Highway.

Police went about 3:30 p.m. to the business. A caller to 911 reported that there was blood on a door and no one would answer it.

Fort Worth homicide unit detectives on Tuesday found Turrentine and Jones’ bodies in a building in Palo Pinto County. It was not clear when the killings occurred.

Detectives searched Cousins’ residence.

The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force took Cousins into custody on Tuesday, and he was booked at the Fort Worth Jail. Police said in a news release that his bond was set at $1 million.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not on Tuesday night released Turrentine and Jones’ cause of death.