Teenager found shot between south Fort Worth apartment complex buildings dies in ICU

A 16-year-old boy who was shot and found Wednesday night on the ground between two buildings at a south Fort Worth apartment complex has died, authorities said.

Damion Carr was taken in critical condition to John Peter Smith Hospital and died in its intensive care unit about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Carr was shot outside the Hulen Gardens complex in the 7400 block of Tallow Wind Trail, police have said. He lived elsewhere in Fort Worth. Police were called about 7:30 p.m. to the scene.

The shooting may have occurred during a robbery, Fort Worth police Capt. Freddrick Long said on Wednesday.

The assailant left the scene before an officer arrived, and police have not reported an arrest.

A MedStar spokesman said on Wednesday that the victim was an adult, but the medical examiner later identified him as a teen.

