Fort Worth man indicted on charges that he killed woman, left her in home for days

A Tarrant County grand injury on Monday indicted a Fort Worth man on charges involving the killing of a woman in September at a home that was set on fire.

Grand jurors indicted Jarmarl Hollman on charges of murder, arson of a habitation and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in the shooting death of 24-year-old Jasmine Page.

Page’s body was found by Fort Worth firefighters on the morning of Sept. 28 at a home in the 3800 block of Halloran Street in the Como neighborhood.

Fort Worth detectives have not released information on a motive for the homicide, but Page and Hollman had been dating off-and-on.

Her body had been in the home for several days before the house was set on fire, according to fire officials and police.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Sept. 28 at the home in west Fort Worth.

The victim was the only one in the residence when firefighters responded, Fort Worth Fire Department officials said. Page, who had severe burns on her body, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes. The blaze damaged mostly contents in the single-story home, a fire department official said.

Fort Worth fire investigators described the scene as suspicious and contacted homicide detectives. Hollman, who resided at the home, was interviewed.

Detectives later learned that Page had died from a gunshot wound and she had been dead for several days before the fire was started, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities also found evidence to believe that Hollman had started the fire, but Fort Worth police did not provide details.

Hollman who has a criminal history in Texas was arrested a few days after Page’s body was discovered.

The Fort Worth man was in the Tarrant County Jail Tuesday in lieu $200,000 bail on the arson and murder charges. He also is being held on a parole violation.